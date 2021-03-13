Liftoff! SpaceX launches 22nd batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites on Sunday morning.

The space company sent up its 22nd batch of 60 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

