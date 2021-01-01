Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Pacific Heights house vandalized

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Pacific Heights home was vandalized overnight on New Year's Eve or early January 1.

Most of the damage was to the driveway and garage door, which has since been covered up with plastic.

Someone spray painted an anarchy sign and the phrases "Cancel Rent" and "We want everything" in large black letters on the property.

A fake pig's head along with fake blood was staged in front of Pelosi's garage.

Police responded to the vandalism around 3 a.m. Friday. It's unclear if they have any information about a suspect.

RELATED: Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act