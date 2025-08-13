Event in Voorhees brings joy and mobility to kids with special needs

A heartwarming event at the Kingsway Learning Center in Voorhees has given children with special needs the opportunity to experience movement and independence like never before.

Thanks to the innovative efforts of high school students and the GoBabyGo project from the University of Delaware, these kids are now enjoying custom-designed rides tailored specifically for them.

What we know:

The event featured specially adapted power wheels cars, designed to enhance the quality of life for children with disabilities. These cars, equipped with unique adjustments, allow the children to experience independence at play, similar to their typically developed peers. Sarah Hatton, a physical therapist at Kingsway Learning Center, explained, "The point is to allow them independence at play so they can access a toy that a typically developed kid would get to use all summer."

What they're saying:

The excitement was palpable as the children tested their new rides, with Soha Kenjale from Cherokee High Robotics noting, "It’s been really cool to see all of them smiling and laughing and clapping when they drive by." Veer Patel, also from Cherokee High Robotics, shared his pride in the project, saying, "We rewired and designed these cars to fit each child’s specific needs and it was just really cool to drive around and see them right now makes me feel great."

Rachel Chan, CEO of Kingsway Learning Center, highlighted the impact of the event, stating, "It’s a wonderful way to see so much of what happens here in the day-to-day in the little moments come to fruition in the big moments for our students."

Big picture view:

The collaboration between the Kingsway Learning Center, the University of Delaware's GoBabyGo project, and the Cherokee High Robotics team exemplifies the power of community and innovation in creating inclusive experiences for children with special needs.

As these kids take their custom rides home, they are sure to be the most popular kids on the block this summer, enjoying the same fun experiences as any other child.