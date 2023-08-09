Spotify expands AI DJ in select markets around the world

Spotify is expanding its AI DJ in select markets around the world, the music streaming platform announced Tuesday.

The DJ acts as a personalized guide for users. The AI DJ will play songs based on the listeners’ history and make new suggestions.

Spotify launched the feature in the U.S. and Canada in February. The company then made the AI DJ available to listeners in the U.K. and Ireland in May.

Now dozens of additional countries in Asia and Africa, among other regions, can access the DJ feature, Spotify said.

The DJ’s voice is based on Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan.

The Swedish-based company has said that listeners are "more willing to try something new (or listen to a song they may have otherwise skipped)" when they hear commentary alongside personal recommendations.

"And as we bring DJ to new markets, we’re seeing users tune in even more, with fans spending nearly one-third of their listening time with DJ," Spotify said.

For now, the AI DJ is only available in English.

