State Police: 1 dead after wrong-way driver crashes into another car on Route 202 in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash on a state highway.
Officials say troopers responded to the crash on Route 202 N at mile marker 17.2 shortly after midnight on Friday morning.
According to authorities, the preliminary investigation revealed 42-year-old Matthew Deangelis was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway in a 2015 GMC Sierra when it collided head on with a 2022 Volkswagen Taos.
Deangelis was pronounced dead at the scene and the three people in the Volkswagen were transported to Paoli Hospital for treatment.
Police have not detailed the extent of their injuries but suspected they were life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.