Police: Employee shot to death inside Philadelphia corner store

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a Philadelphia corner store employee is dead after being shot in the neck by an unknown gunman. 

The deadly shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Food Market on the 1500 block of North 29th Street. 

Police say a 37-year-old store employee was shot on the right side of his neck and pronounced by responding medics.

No arrests were reported immediately following the homicide. Police have not shared a description of the shooter.