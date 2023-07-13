Man out on bail for 2021 beating charged for rape of 13-year-old girl

A Philadelphia man is back behind bars after authorities say he raped a teenage girl while he out on bail for brutally beating a man two years ago in Queen Village.

Herbert Morrison turned himself in last Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl whom investigators say he met on Instagram.

Court documents show the sexual assault happened a month after the pair met while Morrison was out on bail for beating 40-year-old Zach Lean so severely he was in monthlong coma.

"One of them punched him in the head, knocked him to the ground, he hit his head on the curb and started having a seizure," said his Zach's wife Christine.

Morrison, with the help of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, posted 10% of his $75k bail which released him back out into the public in August 2021. When reached for comment, the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund shared the following statement:

The mission of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund is to end cash bail and pretrial detention in our city. Until that day, we post bail for our neighbors who cannot afford to pay. In addition to posting bail, we offer support to those we bail out to help them rebuild their lives and successfully return to court. We also value trauma support for victims and those who cause harm so everyone can heal by providing connections to practitioners of victim support, restorative justice, and counseling. We envision a justice system built around restorative justice practices that support and prioritize victims' needs while holding those who have caused harm accountable and providing them opportunities to take responsibility for their actions. We do not comment on individual decisions to post bail, and we are unaware of the facts of the current incident involving Mr. Morrison. However, we are troubled that a young person was harmed, and we hope they and their family can find the healing and support they deserve.

Christine said the mother of the 13-year-old reached out to her online about Morrison's latest crimes. She said she was "without words" after hearing from the mother and motivated to seek justice for both families.

"It’s heartbreaking, I don’t want that to happen to anybody especially someone so young and innocent and this person took this person’s innocence ," said Zach who still battles traumatic injuries.

Now back in custody on charges of rape, Morrison's bail has been set at $300k and is due back in court next week.

"I feel like he killed by daughter, and she's not the same," the victim's mother said. "She has her happy days, but it's something that won't leave her, it's something that will stay with her for the rest of her life."