State Police: Missing New Jersey State Trooper found safe

article

New Jersey State Police have canceled the search for one of their own after he was found safe.

On March 19, just before 7 p.m., officials say Jason Dare, 46, was seen walking away from a health facility in Media, Pa.

The Cumberland County man was observed on surveillance video leaving the facility on foot, near Route 352 and Yearsley Road near the Penn State Brandywine Campus.

On Friday, N.J. State Police said Dare was found safe in Pennsylvania.

The agency also thanked the public for their "support and invaluable tips."

No additional information was released by authorities.