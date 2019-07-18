Storm damage leaves some without power as temperatures climb

Severe storms that moved through parts of our area Wednesday night knocked down trees and left thousands of people without power.

After another day of dangerously hot temperatures Wednesday, scattered storms ripped through Camden County.

A large tree was toppled on Haddon Avenue, knocking out power lines and leaving nearby residents without electricity. The street was closed between Zane and Garfield Avenues while crews work to clean-up and get the power back on.

FOX 29’ Steve Keeley reports a nearby nursing home has been without power since 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While residents wait for power to be restored, temperatures will rise again Thursday with a high of 87 degrees.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the area until 10 p.m. Sunday.