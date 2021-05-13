Stotesbury Cup Regatta to cause minor detours on Kelly Drive Friday and Saturday

article

A high school rowing competition will cause limited road closures and detours on a portion of Kelly Drive beginning Friday through most of Saturday, according to city officials.

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive via Reservoir Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive and follow the same route.

The detours, which city officials expect to result in minimal delays, will expire around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The traffic adjustments were made to accommodate the 94th Schuylkill Navy Stotesbury Cup Regatta. Organizers say the competition is "the largest high school rowing regatta in the world."

