Strong storms leave behind wake of destruction in parts of South Jersey, Pennsylvania

The Brief Strong overnight storms ravaged parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Intense winds toppled trees and tore down power lines, and heavy downpours caused flash flooding. One homeowner who spoke to FOX 29 News described the sound of the wind as "a train coming through."



Strong storms ravaged parts of South Jersey on Tuesday night, with heavy rain and damaging winds that toppled trees onto homes and knocked out power lines.

Storm damage in Mantua

What they're saying:

Mantua Township in Gloucester County was one of the areas hardest hit by Tuesday night's storms.

Strong winds toppled trees onto homes and destroyed fences in one neighborhood that bore the brunt of the storm.

A homeowner who spoke to FOX 29 News said the wind and rain sounded "like a train coming through."

"It's kind of devastating to look at in the daylight, we looked at it last night, we just couldn't see the level of damage there is," he said.

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Mantua public schools closed

What we know:

Mantua School District announced all schools will be closed on Wednesday "due to significant storm damage affecting surrounding roadways, including downed trees and power lines."

Officials say they will see how storm clean up goes on Wednesday before making a decision about school reopening on Thursday.

Tuesday storm recap

Timeline:

Storms began to move across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and into New Jersey around dinnertime Tuesday.

The ferocious storms prompted severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service, including a tornado warning in Burlington County. There are no reports that a tornado touched down as of Wednesday morning.

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Along with downed trees, strong winds knocked out power for residents in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Delaware wasn't spared from the storm damage, including reports of a lightning strike at a house in Dover that sparked a fire.