Mantua public schools closed Wednesday after storms ravage town

The Brief Mantua School District closed schools on Wednesday due to storm damage. Severe overnight storms brought damaging winds and heavy downpours to parts of South Jersey. The district will see how storm clean-up goes before deciding if schools will reopen on Thursday.



Public schools in Mantua Township closed on Wednesday as the South Jersey town cleans up from damaging overnight storms.

Mantua School District closes schools

What we know:

Mantua School District announced all schools will be closed on Wednesday "due to significant storm damage affecting surrounding roadways, including downed trees and power lines."

Officials say they will see how storm clean up goes on Wednesday before making a decision about school reopening on Thursday.

Severe storms on Tuesday night

The backstory:

Strong storms ravaged parts of South Jersey on Tuesday night, with heavy rain and damaging winds that toppled trees onto homes and knocked out power lines.

The ferocious storms triggered severe weather warnings in several New Jersey counties, including a tornado warning in Burlington County during the dinnertime hour. As of Wednesday morning, there are no reports that a tornado touched down.