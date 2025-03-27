Expand / Collapse search

Student, 9, injured in crash involving 2 school buses in Franklin Township: police

By
Published  March 27, 2025 9:08am EDT
Gloucester County
The Brief

    • A 9-year-old boy was injured in a crash involving two school buses in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
    • Police have not shared the condition of the student.
    • There were no other injuries to students or passengers aboard either bus.

FRANKLIN TWP, N.J. - A 9-year-old student was hurt in an accident involving two school buses Thursday morning in Gloucester County.

Police say the crash happened on Taylor Road and Reed Avenue in Franklin Township. 

There were no injuries to any other students or passengers aboard either bus, police reported. 

What we know:

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash involving two school buses in Franklin Township.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Taylor Road and Reed Avenue. 

No other students or passengers aboard either bus were injured, according to police. 

Parents and families were notified of the crash, and the school district is working to transport students to their schools.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the condition of the student who was hurt.

It's also unknown how the bus crash happened.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Franklin Township Police Department via Facebook.

