Student at a North Philadelphia school finds gun in backpack

Philadelphia police have launched an investigation after a student found a gun in her backpack at a North Philadelphia school Monday morning.

"As school began this morning, a student communicated to her teacher that a firearm was present in her backpack. This young student was keenly aware that this weapon was dangerous and should not be in school with her," said the statement from Bryan Carter, Gesu School President.

Carter said the student's backpack and gun were confiscated immediately, and the police were notified. The incident is now under investigation.

"We are so proud of our student for her bravery and honesty. The safety of our children, and everyone in the building, is the top priority of Gesu School. We are pleased that the faculty/staff/security team reacted quickly and in accordance with school safety procedures," the statement said.

The school was not placed in a lockdown and Carter says the Gesu School community remained safe due to the quick response by all parties.