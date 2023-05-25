Summer 2023: $2 movies return to Regal Cinemas; here’s what you can see

article

What better way to kick off summer vacation than with discounted movie tickets?

Regal’s Summer Movie Express has begun and runs from now until the first week of September.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the first show of the day, families can enjoy favorites such as "Shrek," "How to Train Your Dragon," and many more for just $2.

Here are the movie listings that could be coming to a Regal near you.

Week 1 — May 23 and 24

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Abominable"

Week 2 — May 30 and 31

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Shrek Forever After"

Week 3 — June 6 and 7

"Puss in Boots"

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"

Week 4 — June 13 and 14

"Sing"

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water"

Week 5 — June 20 and 21

"Minions: The Rise of Gru"

"The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie"

Week 6 — June 27 and 28

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold"

Week 7 — July 4 and 5

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Clifford the Big Red Dog"

Week 8 — July 11 and 12

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

"The Paw Patrol"

Week 9 — July 18 and 19

"The Bad Guys"

"Playing with Fire"

Week 10 — July 25 and 26

"Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

"Sing 2"

Week 11 — August 1 and 2

"The Boss Baby: Family Business"

"Dolittle"

Week 12 — August 8 and 9

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Curious George"

Week 13 — August 15 and 16

"Minions"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

Week 14 — August 22 and 23

"Shrek"

"Kung Fu Panda"

Week 15 — August 29 and 30

"Trolls World Tour"

"Despicable Me"

Week 16 — Sept. 5 and 6

"Despicable Me 3"

"Spirit Untamed"

Some Regals may only participate in the nine weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule.

Be sure to call your nearest Regal theater because not all may be participating in Regal’s Summer Movie Express program.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.