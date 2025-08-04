Sunday Love Project in Kensington recovering after neighboring fire, water damage

The Sunday Love Project, a free grocery store in Kensington, is struggling to recover after a fire in a neighboring building caused significant water damage.

This vital community resource, located at K and A, has been serving residents since 2022, providing essential groceries and supplies to those in need.

What we know:

The fire activated the sprinkler system in the apartments above the store, leading to water pouring into the Sunday Love Project.

Executive Director Margaux Murphy described the scramble to save food. "It was a scramble to get food out because our fridge still had meat, milk, and eggs," said Murphy.

The store spends about $2,500 a week on food, and the damage threatens to waste these resources.

The Sunday Love Project serves between 100–150 people daily, offering not just food but also diapers, body wash, and toothbrushes.

"It’s pretty upsetting just because we see between 100-150 people a day… Monday to Friday. And people really rely on us," Murphy emphasized the impact.

The closure of the Sunday Love Project leaves many in the community without options, affecting hundreds of people who depend on its services.

Alexa Bury, Program Manager for the Summer Meals Program, expressed concern. "It’s sad that so many people will be impacted and we don’t know how long," she said.

What's next:

As the team works to clean up the damage, they remain hopeful for a swift recovery.

Murphy urged patience from those they serve. "For the people we serve, I would ask that they remain patient, we are working as hard as we can… to get this back up and running," said Murphy.

The Sunday Love Project's uncertain future highlights the challenges faced by community organizations in the wake of unexpected disasters.

The community rallies around this lifeline, hoping for a quick resolution to continue addressing food insecurity in Kensington.