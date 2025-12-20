Super Saturday: Millions hit stores in search of last-minute Christmas gifts

The Brief Millions of shoppers hit the stores on Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas. Forecasters expect a record number of people to hit the stores searching for last-minute gifts. The National Retail Federation expects 158 million consumers to take part.



Millions of shoppers hit the stores today as the countdown to Christmas reaches its final days.

Super Saturday shopping

What we know:

Super Saturday always draws a big crowd, but this year was forecasted to attract a record number of people.

The Cherry Hill Mall was among the places seeing a steady stream of shoppers looking for last-minute deals. Old Navy, Kay Jewelers and Nordstrom were just some of the selections to draw in the crowds.

What they're saying:

"I have pant sets for my grandchildren and lotions and body wash for me and my daughters," said Philadelphia's Roz Braddock when talking about her purchases.

Cherry Hill's Michael Miller was spotted doing last-minute shopping for his children. "Took a look at what we had got them, and wanted to add a couple more little things," he said.

Miller said he's not a frequent participant in the Super Saturday rush, but he would consider doing this in the future.

By the numbers:

More than 158 million consumers are expected to take part in Super Saturday this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

"If I could avoid it, I would," said Delanco's Nika Corbett. "But I’m a last-minute shopper."

In comparison, last year, they say roughly 157 million showed up for the deals.

Dig deeper:

The retail trade association's survey this year found the top gifts are clothing and accessories followed by toys, making the mall a perfect place for one-stop shopping.

"All these bags have clothing in them," said Miller. "Haven’t hit the toys yet, our kids are a little older, so not too many toys. I would say that’s right on."

Stands were also set up at the mall for a small business holiday expo. About 20 vendors were stationed Saturday, and they’ll be back Sunday.

If you still have holiday shopping to do in the coming days, shoppers recommend coming during off hours, like around dinner.