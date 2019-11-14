Superheroes surprise patients at Allentown hospital

article

Children who are receiving care at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital were greeted by special guests outside their hospital room windows on Thursday morning!

The children were surprised by costumed superheroes who repelled down the side of the hospital to wave at them from the other side of the windows.

Those superheroes included Spiderman, Batman, Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man!

Window cleaning experts from Performance Services Inc. in Harrisburg dressed up as those aforementioned characters to brighten the children’s days.