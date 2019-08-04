Local teen gets U.S. patent to help solve common household problem
Solving problems that could one day help us all.
Autocorrect causes merchandise mix-up for Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs turned into the IronPugs after the team's general manager ordered merchandise and autocorrect messed up the team's name.
Death of man shot by Allentown police ruled homicide, probe ongoing
A coroner says a New Jersey man shot by police after he walked down an eastern Pennsylvania street firing into the air died of multiple gunshot wounds.