Surgery for Ric Flair postponed; remains in hospital

Surgery for wrestling legend Ric Flair has been postponed until Monday. Flair was hospitalized Thursday after reportedly suffering a medical emergency, his wife confirmed.

Thursday, Flair's wife released the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover."

Friday, FOX 5 Atlanta has learned his hospitalization is due to a heart condition Flair has been battling for years.

Flair recovered after suffering a previous medical scare in 2017 when a ruptured intestine led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for a week and a half.

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February with a star-laden guest list.

