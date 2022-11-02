Suspect arrested after 2 Newark police officers shot

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting of two Newark police officers on Tuesday afternoon.

30-year-old Kendall Howard was arrested on Wednesday morning on attempted murder of police officers and illegal weapons charges.

The East Orange man, who also goes by "Book", had been the subject of a manhunt since the shooting.

The officers were shot as gunfire erupted near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic neighborhood of the South Ward just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officers were taken to University Hospital. One cop was shot in the neck, the other in the leg. Both were in stable condition on Wednesday morning.

The officers had gone to an apartment complex to check out a tip from a caller about a suspect in a previous shooting, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. The caller had seen a flier that had a photo of a person wanted in a shooting a few days earlier. The caller suspected the person seen in the photo was a resident of the complex.

As the officers were leaving the building, they encountered the man seen in the flier, Baraka said. The man pulled out a gun and shot the officers at close range, the mayor said. The officers fired back but the gunman ran into the building and then got away.