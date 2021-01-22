Suspect sought after cashing fraudulent lottery ticket in Bucks County, police say
BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are attempting to identify a man suspected of passing a fraudulent lottery ticket earlier this week.
Bristol Borough police say the incident occurred back on Jan. 19 at the Bath Street Market.
Around 7 p.m., police say the man entered the store with a female around 7 p.m. to play the Pennsylvania Skills Lottery Machine.
A short time later, he produced what he claimed to be a winning lottery ticket worth $448. He then cashed the ticket and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep.
The business owner later conducted an audit and determined the ticket was fraudulent.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bristol Borough police.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter