Suspect sought after cashing fraudulent lottery ticket in Bucks County, police say

article

Police in Bucks County are attempting to identify a man suspected of passing a fraudulent lottery ticket earlier this week.

Bristol Borough police say the incident occurred back on Jan. 19 at the Bath Street Market.

Around 7 p.m., police say the man entered the store with a female around 7 p.m. to play the Pennsylvania Skills Lottery Machine.

A short time later, he produced what he claimed to be a winning lottery ticket worth $448. He then cashed the ticket and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep.

The business owner later conducted an audit and determined the ticket was fraudulent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bristol Borough police.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter