Suspect sought after man fatally shot in Kensington

Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in Kensington late Sunday night.

The incident occurred on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street.

Police said the victim was shot once in the head and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.