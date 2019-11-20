Suspect sought in armed robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say they are investigating an armed robbery in broad daylight in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on Nov. 8 around 11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue.

According to police, a man pointed a knife at a 58-year-old woman and demanded money. Investigators say the man was able to get away with money and keys. He was last seen south in driveways on Lynford and Large Streets.

If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP