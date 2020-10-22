Suspect sought in broad daylight shooting in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities believe they have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a brazen street shooting in South Philadelphia in early September.

Philadelphia police on Thursday released security footage of the suspect fleeing the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Fitzwater Street on Sept. 1. Police say around 1 p.m. the suspect stalked the 42-year-old victim for several blocks then shot him in the left thigh.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Security footage tracked the suspect running northbound on Broad Street, then east on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or dial 911. Tips can also be digitally submitted to tips@phillypolice.com.

