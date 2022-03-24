Suspect sought in violent attack, robbery in Roxborough

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say attacked and robbed a man as he walked home in Roxborough last week.

The incident occurred on March 16 around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Hermitage Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the victim walking home when he was approached by an unknown suspect who knocked him down.

Once on the victim was on the ground, the male suspect proceeded to punch and kick him before taking $4,000 and fleeing on foot toward Ridge Avenue.

Further surveillance video later captured the suspect getting into a black Chevrolet sedan with damage to the passenger side of the hood and temporary registration on the left side of the rear window.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

