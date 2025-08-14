Suspect threatens licensed gun owner in Philadelphia, gets shot and arrested: police

The Brief A 48-year-old male suspect was wounded and taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire with a gun-licensed 36-year-old man in Philadelphia. Police say the 36-year-old man, who is licensed to carry a firearm, was threatened by the suspect, who pointed a weapon at him. The suspect, who was shot in the upper thigh, is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



An exchange of gunfire between a licensed gun owner and a suspect who had allegedly pointed a firearm at him has left the suspect wounded and in custody, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the 22nd District of Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of North 26th Street on Wednesday, August 13, at 9:34 p.m.

Police tell FOX 29 that a 48-year-old male suspect threatened and pointed a firearm at a 36-year-old male. The two individuals then exchanged gunfire. The 36-year-old male is licensed to carry a firearm.

At 11:20 p.m., police were notified that the 48-year-old suspect had arrived at Roxborough Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He was reported to be in stable condition and was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The suspect was placed in custody. Police recovered eighteen spent 9mm casings and weapons from the scene. The investigation is being conducted by the Shooting Investigation Group.