Suspended driver charged with fatal hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway

Authorities say a man driving with a suspended license struck two men who had been standing on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway to exchange insurance information after a minor crash of their own.

One of the men on the shoulder died in Saturday night's crash in Toms River, and the other was injured.

Authorities say 50-year-old Daniel Cintron, of Ossining, New York, was thrown onto the highway and run over by several vehicles.

The second man was treated for moderate arm injuries.

The accused driver, Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, of Toms River, is charged with vehicular homicide and other counts.

