String of Delco car thefts prompt heightened police investigations; how you can keep your car safe

The Brief Police departments in Delaware County are working together to solve a string of car thefts that they think might be related. Upper Darby Township police say they had 16 stolen cars in recent weeks, the majority involving Hondas, specifically Honda Accords, that were unlocked with the key fobs still inside. Investigators believe a group of juveniles are involved and that the cars they are allegedly stealing are also being used to commit other crimes.



Delaware County police departments are working together to solve what they believe are juveniles involved in a string of car thefts across several townships.Delaware County police departments are working together to solve what they believe are juveniles involved in a string of car thefts across several townships.

By the numbers:

Shocking video provided to FOX 29 shows the moments a silver SUV appears to speed towards Sommers Avenue in Drexel Hill and miss the turn, crashing into a neighbor’s wall and fence early Monday morning. Video shows a group of people instantly get out and run up a neighbor’s driveway.

Upper Darby Township Police say the vehicle was stolen and they believe the group inside could be linked to a rash of car thefts in Delaware County, among other crimes. In Upper Darby alone, Superintendent Tim Bernhardt says they have had 16 stolen cars in the past two weeks.

"Some of the cars that are being dumped here in Upper Darby Township are from Camden and Philadelphia," says Superintendent Bernhardt. "They’re coming into Upper Darby and taking another car, going and committing crimes as far away as Montgomery County and Philadelphia, some of those are violent crimes."

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola tells FOX 29 they are investigating at least eight stolen cars in recent weeks.

What they're saying:

One mom of three, who did not want to go on camera, said her family’s two vehicles were stolen from their quiet, tight-knit block on Melrose Avenue in Havertown. Both were recovered in Philadelphia, one with substantial damage.

"It’s scary. We have two young kids. We always thought this was a safe neighborhood. Police patrol all the time, but unfortunately this still happens," says Jason Mannion, who lives on the block with his family.

Police say most of the cars stolen are Hondas, specifically Honda Accords, and are cars with key fobs left inside. They believe juveniles are committing the crimes.

"When they come into town looking to steal another car they’re also looking into cars. If there’s anything they can take, they’re taking it. It’s a crime of opportunity," says Superintendent Bernhardt. "So, we’re definitely asking people, keep your car in a well-lit area, keep it locked, take your key fob out and any valuables out of the car."

What you can do:

Upper Darby Township Police are providing free wheel locks at police headquarters for anyone that can show proof of residency.

If you have any information about the car thefts, call police.

Upper Darby Police Department: (610) 734-7693

Haverford Township Police Department: (610) 853-1298