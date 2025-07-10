Norristown residents meet finalists for police chief position

The Brief It’s been a revolving door of police chiefs in Norristown since 2021. Three in three years with the latest police chief resigning last year amid many questions. Thursday night, residents, some of whom are very frustrated, had the opportunity to learn more about the three men being considered for the top cop spot.



Residents of Norristown gathered at the municipal building to hear from the three final candidates vying for the position of police chief. This town hall event follows a national search that began in January, allowing residents to submit questions and rank the candidates' responses.

What we know:

The search for a new police chief comes after former Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned after less than a year on the job, a month after being placed on administrative leave. No reason was given for her departure. The new chief will be the fourth in four years, tasked with leading approximately 70 police officers and civilian employees.

What they're saying:

Michael Trail, currently serving as the Chief of Police for Lansdale Borough, stated, "My name is Mike Trail. I'm currently serving as the Chief of Police for Lansdale Borough. I've been in that capacity for eight years."

Mark Benjamin, a Norristown native and former captain in the Atlantic City Police Force, expressed his commitment to his hometown by commenting, "There's no reason I can go somewhere else and gain all this information and let my home fall."

Richard Clowser, who previously served as deputy chief in Norristown, shared his professional connection to the area, saying, "I was not born here, but I grew up here professionally. I spent 28 years of my life serving the streets of Norristown."

Residents voiced their concerns and hopes for the new chief. Kia Boynes remarked, "For the community, I think it's a good thing, because we never had this process before. To be able to look at who's coming, who's talking what, who's gonna do what they say they're gonna do."

Ernest Scott, a lifelong resident, expressed frustration with the frequent changes in leadership, saying, "Not only is it frustrating, it is heartbreaking. We do this time and time again. Nothing changes."

Stanley Darden, another lifelong resident, emphasized the need for strong leadership. He said, "We need someone to come in here who's going to control the narrative and be honest in controlling that narrative."

What's next:

No date has been set for a final decision on the new police chief. Residents continue to hope for a leader who will bring stability and positive change to the community.