Young Philadelphia baker selling product in grocery store pop-up event

An amazing opportunity for a young baker, as she will sell her goods inside some local grocery stores. It’s all thanks to a special program designed to give young entrepreneurs the leg up they need to get their businesses started.

"I’m making oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Right now, I’m making 504 of them. I’m going to make them, freeze them and then put them in the oven," said Bria Terrell over the sound of a massive sized mixer. She’s 21-years-old and the owner of a business called Bite Sized Blessings.

"It's a lot of fun, a lot of hard work and a lot of sleepless nights," she said. When FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson dropped in on Bria at the Center for Culinary Enterprises in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday, she was operating on just three hours of sleep.

"It was a little dry, so I was just adding some moisture back to it," Bria remarked, while mixing her ingredients. She’s perfecting her sweet treats for a pop-up shop this weekend.

"Then, I just scoop it out and that’s the meticulous part," she commented. Her bestie also named Bria is assisting.

"Can you help with the trays?" Bria asked her. And her sous chef, momma Donna, is keeping an eye on all the timers. "Are you done with this? Alright, so come on, let's get it started," Donna said, about racks of cookies going into the oven.

The pop-up shop Bria is preparing for is one of several where she will sell her baked goods inside different Brown's ShopRite grocery stores.

"I never thought I'd be in ShopRite," she said. Photos from her first pop-up earlier in August showed Bria selling peach cobbler cupcakes and oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies. "I remember, when I was younger, and I would sell cookies in my dad's barbershop. They would joke around like, ‘Bria you're going to be in ShopRite.’ I would just laugh about it. And I texted him the other day like, ‘Yeah I'm going to be in ShopRite,’" smiled Bria.

It's an opportunity granted through Brown's business incubator program for aspiring business owners. Bria is a self-taught baker since the age of 15. Her recipe is passion and YouTube tutorials. Bria is also a college student majoring in chemical engineering with a minor in entrepreneurship.

"I definitely want to have a baking business on the side. It's multiple strains of income," she said. And her future plans? "Working for a company like Frito Lays or Pepsi because I like food science. So working in that type of manufacturing, that would be my dream job. Bake at night and be an engineer during the day," she laughed.

Resources for aspiring entrepreneurs: