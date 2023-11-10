Sweet city! Philly famous Federal Donuts opening shop in Las Vegas with new name

What happens in Philadelphia, heads to Vegas?

Federal Donuts, a sweets staple across the city, is expanding their business to Las Vegas next year.

So, if you're craving a taste of Philly in "Sin City," just head to the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

The new shop will be located in the food court, and will be called "Federal Donuts and Chicken."

The company, which opened in South Philadelphia in 2011, will roll out the new branding to all 11 Philadelphia shops in the coming months.