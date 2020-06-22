Swimmer caught on camera catching shark off Delaware coast

A swimmer was recorded over the weekend catching and displaying a shark at Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware.

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi discovered that the swimmer has professional training - and he was trying to remove a hook from the shark's jaw.

It’s illegal in Delaware to fish for sharks – and if you catch them, you must return them to the water as quickly as possible.

A number of sharks can be found in both the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Specific breeds may not be removed from the water.

In addition to dogfish sharks and popular sport fishing species such as the mako and thresher, anglers may encounter several prohibited species, including sandbar and sand tiger sharks.

Anglers are prohibited from keeping sand tiger sharks, as well as sandbar sharks. Hook-and-line anglers cannot remove from the water any sandbar or sand tiger shark, or any other prohibited species of shark.

For additional guidelines, go to the Department of Natural Resources website.