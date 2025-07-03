Expand / Collapse search

Increased bacteria in water prompts swimming advisory for Rehoboth Beach

Published  July 3, 2025 9:49pm EDT
Delaware
The Brief

    • If you’re heading to Rehoboth Beach, be careful about swimming in the ocean.
    • A swimming advisory was issued for increased bacteria levels in the water ahead of the July 4th weekend.
    • Officials in the popular Delaware beach community issued the advisory for the safety of residents and guests.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A swimming advisory has been issued for Rehoboth Beach due to increased fecal matter shown in tests of the water.

What we know:

Officials in Rehoboth Beach said that routine tests of the ocean water were conducted ahead of the July 4th weekend. Tests run for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue resulted in higher than normal fecal bacteria.

A swimming advisory was issued, in order to protect residents and guests from possible illness.

What's next:

Officials believe the heavy rainfall of the past month is likely driving the higher-than-normal bacteria results.

More testing will happen for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue and the advisory will be lifted once levels return to normal.

What you can do:

For more information about testing at Rehoboth, visit the website, here.

