Increased bacteria in water prompts swimming advisory for Rehoboth Beach

article

The Brief If you’re heading to Rehoboth Beach, be careful about swimming in the ocean. A swimming advisory was issued for increased bacteria levels in the water ahead of the July 4th weekend. Officials in the popular Delaware beach community issued the advisory for the safety of residents and guests.



A swimming advisory has been issued for Rehoboth Beach due to increased fecal matter shown in tests of the water.

What we know:

Officials in Rehoboth Beach said that routine tests of the ocean water were conducted ahead of the July 4th weekend. Tests run for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue resulted in higher than normal fecal bacteria.

A swimming advisory was issued, in order to protect residents and guests from possible illness.

What's next:

Officials believe the heavy rainfall of the past month is likely driving the higher-than-normal bacteria results.

More testing will happen for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue and the advisory will be lifted once levels return to normal.

What you can do:

For more information about testing at Rehoboth, visit the website, here.