Increased bacteria in water prompts swimming advisory for Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A swimming advisory has been issued for Rehoboth Beach due to increased fecal matter shown in tests of the water.
What we know:
Officials in Rehoboth Beach said that routine tests of the ocean water were conducted ahead of the July 4th weekend. Tests run for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue resulted in higher than normal fecal bacteria.
A swimming advisory was issued, in order to protect residents and guests from possible illness.
What's next:
Officials believe the heavy rainfall of the past month is likely driving the higher-than-normal bacteria results.
More testing will happen for Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue and the advisory will be lifted once levels return to normal.
What you can do:
