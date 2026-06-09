Haiti national team hosts community day in Galloway ahead of World Cup matches in Philly

The Brief Team Haiti held a community day at Stockton University in Galloway Township as they prepare for upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. Youth teams joined Team Haiti on the field for drills and autographs after their first practice. The Haitian community showed strong support ahead of Haiti’s match against Brazil on June 19.



The Haiti national team is getting ready for a major moment in the FIFA World Cup, hosting a community day at Stockton University in Galloway Township. The team practiced for the first time at their new base camp, drawing support from local fans and youth players.

Team Haiti welcomes fans and youth players at community day

What we know:

The Haiti national team held its first practice at Stockton University in Galloway Township, where they will be based for the next two weeks during this leg of the FIFA World Cup.

Derrick Etienne and his teammates are excited to represent Haiti, with Etienne saying, "It's insane because a lot of people didn't expect us to do it but this is what we've been working to." Etienne also said, "It fills our heart with joy."

The practice took place during an invitation-only community day event.

Youth teams were allowed on the field to participate in drills with the players at the end of practice.

Nolan Dempsey from Atlantic United Soccer Club said, "I'm hoping to learn like some more skills like from all their like techniques."

Antonio Pacheco Schlitzer from Atlantic United Soccer Club said, "Get pictures and autographs." Kevin Dempsey from Atlantic United Soccer Club said, "It's very inspiring being around people who've made it professionally, made it out in the soccer world."

The Haitian community shows pride and excitement

Why you should care:

The Haitian community turned out in force to support the team, with Esaie Termynfils from Egg Harbor Township saying, "You can imagine since 52 years ago we participated in the World Cup and now we have this possibility to do it again."

Young fans from Philadelphia, who are originally from Haiti, expressed excitement about the upcoming match between Haiti and Brazil on June 19.

Christian Berich, a 10-year-old, watched the practice and said, "I see them curve balling and I think it's pretty cool." He added, "I'm pretty proud of them. It's pretty impressive."

The event was filled with applause and cheers for the team, with one person saying, "Give it up for the team! (Applause)"

Team Haiti’s journey and community support

Louicius Deedson from the Haiti National Team said, "When you're from Haiti, some dream you can't speak about. You just have it inside of you but for us, it's the biggest thing that can happen for the country."

Etienne described the support from the community, saying, "To be far from home but have so much love shown to you is amazing to see the people come out and show out it's amazing." The team is living their dream as they prepare for the World Cup, with strong backing from both local and Haitian fans.

What we don't know:

Information about Team Haiti’s additional community events has not been confirmed.