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Preseason tickets on sale for LeBron's possible Sixers debut: Here's when and how much

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published July 24, 2026 2:44 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 2:44 PM EDT
Anthony Gargano reacts to LeBron James signing with the Sixers
Anthony Gargano reacts to LeBron James signing with the Sixers

Anthony Gargano reacts to LeBron James signing with the Sixers

Anthony Gargano joins FOX 29's Jenn Frederick on Philadelphia Live to discuss LeBron James' deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and what it could mean for the team.  

The Brief

    • NBA legend LeBron James announced he is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his final chapter. He is set to sign a 2-year, $8 million contract with a player option.
    • His expected debut will be during two October preseason games against the Celtics, with ticket prices for the Philadelphia game already skyrocketing close to $2,000.
    • The schedule for the regular season has yet to be announced.

PHILADELPHIA - If you want a first glimpse of LeBron James as a Philadelphia 76er, you may not have to wait for the regular season.

Preseason tickets are moving fast to witness the beginning of "King James'" highly anticipated new chapter in the "City of Brotherly Love."

What we know:

Tickets are currently unavailable for the 2026-27 season, because the schedule has yet to be announced.

However, tickets are available for two preseason games against the Boston Celtics: one in Philadelphia and another in Boston.

LeBron's first time in a Sixers uniform could be at Boston's TD Garden on October 10, before the team heads back home for an October 16 game at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

By the numbers:

As of Friday afternoon, tickets for the October 10 game in Boston remain reasonable, starting at $184 including fees.

However, prices for the game in Philadelphia are already starting to skyrocket. The lowest price currently sits at $322 including fee, while the highest has reached $1,722.

Featured

Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'
article

Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'

In a move that shook the basketball world, LeBron James has officially announced he is signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, prompting reactions from his new teammates, Philadelphia legends and state leadership.

The backstory:

On Friday, LeBron James announced the shocking move to the Philadelphia 76ers with a statement on X.

The NBA legend will sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to reports by ESPN.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SeatGeek and previous reporting.

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