Preseason tickets on sale for LeBron's possible Sixers debut: Here's when and how much

The Brief NBA legend LeBron James announced he is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his final chapter. He is set to sign a 2-year, $8 million contract with a player option. His expected debut will be during two October preseason games against the Celtics, with ticket prices for the Philadelphia game already skyrocketing close to $2,000. The schedule for the regular season has yet to be announced.



If you want a first glimpse of LeBron James as a Philadelphia 76er, you may not have to wait for the regular season.

Preseason tickets are moving fast to witness the beginning of "King James'" highly anticipated new chapter in the "City of Brotherly Love."

What we know:

Tickets are currently unavailable for the 2026-27 season, because the schedule has yet to be announced.

However, tickets are available for two preseason games against the Boston Celtics: one in Philadelphia and another in Boston.

LeBron's first time in a Sixers uniform could be at Boston's TD Garden on October 10, before the team heads back home for an October 16 game at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

By the numbers:

As of Friday afternoon, tickets for the October 10 game in Boston remain reasonable, starting at $184 including fees.

However, prices for the game in Philadelphia are already starting to skyrocket. The lowest price currently sits at $322 including fee, while the highest has reached $1,722.

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The backstory:

On Friday, LeBron James announced the shocking move to the Philadelphia 76ers with a statement on X.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you, LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!

The NBA legend will sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to reports by ESPN.