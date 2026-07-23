Police wrap up search at Olney home in Eugene Horsch drugs, weapons case

The Brief Officials have wrapped up their investigation at the Olney home of Eugene Horsch. Horsch was arrested in June on drug and weapons charges. Police are also investigating Horsch's potential connection to two missing persons cases.



Philadelphia Police say they've wrapped up their weeks-long search at the Olney home of Eugene Horsch on Thursday, as crews continue a drugs and weapons investigation that may also be connected to the disappearance of two women.

Eugene Horsch arrest

The backstory:

Horsch was arrested in Center City in June after officers found him and another woman inside a car with drugs, two loaded guns, and a fake DEA badge. He was charged with drugs and weapons crimes.

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Olney home investigation

Horsch's arrest led investigators to a home on Chew Avenue in Olney. There, officials said they found more guns, ammo, drugs, chemicals allegedly used to make drugs and a 55-gallon drum attached to the water lines.

On Wednesday, crews began excavating at the home, digging up water pipes connected to the home, and using cameras to search for potential evidence.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what exactly police were searching for in those pipes. Now that the search at the home has concluded it's not clear if there will be more charges against Horsch.