Teen attacked, robbed at Philadelphia City Hall; suspect still wanted

The Brief A teen was assaulted outside City Hall earlier this month. Police are looking to identify the suspect. The victim's phone was also stolen.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for a violent robbery earlier this month.

What we know:

A 17-year-old was assaulted in Dilworth Plaza outside Philadelphia's City Hall on August 9.

The assault happened during a typically busy time in the area, around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man knocked him to the ground and stole his phone when it fell out of his pocket.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information about the incident, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.