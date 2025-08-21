Expand / Collapse search

Teen attacked, robbed at Philadelphia City Hall; suspect still wanted

Published  August 21, 2025 11:41am EDT
The Brief

    • A teen was assaulted outside City Hall earlier this month.
    • Police are looking to identify the suspect.
    • The victim's phone was also stolen.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for a violent robbery earlier this month.

What we know:

A 17-year-old was assaulted in Dilworth Plaza outside Philadelphia's City Hall on August 9.

The assault happened during a typically busy time in the area, around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man knocked him to the ground and stole his phone when it fell out of his pocket.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information about the incident, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Phialdellphia Police Department.

