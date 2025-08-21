Teen attacked, robbed at Philadelphia City Hall; suspect still wanted
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for a violent robbery earlier this month.
What we know:
A 17-year-old was assaulted in Dilworth Plaza outside Philadelphia's City Hall on August 9.
The assault happened during a typically busy time in the area, around 6:30 p.m.
Police say a man knocked him to the ground and stole his phone when it fell out of his pocket.
What you can do:
If you recognize the suspect, or have any information about the incident, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Phialdellphia Police Department.