Temple doc gives snow safety tips ahead of incoming winter storm

The Brief PennDOT crews in Norristown are preparing to salt and plow roads as a snowstorm approaches overnight. Families and children across Philadelphia are making plans for snow fun while experts urge caution in freezing temperatures. Doctors warn frostbite can happen quickly and recommend safety steps for outdoor play.



PennDOT crews in Norristown are getting ready to hit the roads as a snowstorm is expected to arrive overnight, with families across the Philadelphia area preparing for both fun and safety in the snow.

What we know:

PennDOT employees are expected to arrive around 11 p.m. for overnight shifts when the storm is expected to hit the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Children and parents across Philadelphia are looking forward to the snow, sharing their favorite winter activities.

"When I’m playing outside, I just like throw snowballs at my sisters," said Adam Abdullah from West Philadelphia.

"I like to draw in the snow, you know what I mean, or makes snowman. I like the snow. I like winter. It’s my favorite season," Kahdijah Jenkins said.

With temperatures in the teens, playgrounds were empty, but families gathered at Craft Hall in Fishtown for one last night out before the storm. Some children expressed excitement about snowball fights and sledding, while parents voiced concerns about staying warm and safe.

Safety tips for outdoor play in freezing weather

What you can do:

Dr. Scott Goldstein, Chief of EMS and Disaster Medicine at Temple University Hospital, advised families to keep outdoor playtime short and make sure everyone is bundled up.

"You want to maintain being out for short periods of time, make sure you are warm. Make sure all your digits are covered, and you want to make sure that if you’re having fun to be safe," said Goldstein.

Goldstein also recommended wearing helmets for sledding and changing into dry clothes if children get wet. He warned that frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes when wind chills reach zero degrees.

"People know their children better than anyone else. If they start shivering, that’s the first sign. Goldstein said. "You should probably bring them in. I would get a little more scared if they’re shivering, and then they stopped shivering. That makes me a little bit more concerned even," said Goldstein.

Parents like Lauren Carson from Port Richmond said they keep a close eye on their kids.

"If I can tell, they’re getting too cold, I’ll bring them right back. She’ll last forever, but my younger one I worry about her a little bit but she’ll just cry, and I’ll carry her back home," said Carson.

Many families are looking forward to sledding and snowboarding, with some children hoping for fast rides and hours of fun, depending on how cold it gets.