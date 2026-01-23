Temple University Hospital to stay open during snowstorm in Philadelphia

The Brief Temple University Hospital says it will remain open through the snowstorm. Emergency crews are prepared to keep all patient services available. Officials urge people to avoid the emergency room unless it is a true emergency.



Temple University Hospital is preparing to stay open and fully staffed through the upcoming snowstorm, with emergency crews and facilities teams ready to keep access clear for patients and ambulances.

Hospital teams prepare for heavy snow and emergencies

Temple University Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day, even during the snowstorm, according to Dr. Daniel del Portal, Chief Clinical Officer for Temple Health.

"We’re here for the community when needed and as an emergency physician, we don’t close. We’re 24-7," said Dr. del Portal.

The hospital has emergency crews closely monitoring the weather and is making sure that all patient services stay available.

"We are preparing to keep all patient services open and available," said del Portal.

Staff and facilities on standby for storm response

Dr. del Portal said, "We’ve got facilities crews prepared to clear routes of access to the hospital, including walkways, streets to make sure that everybody who needs to get to us, gets to us."

He also explained that the hospital has beds and special areas for doctors, nurses and staff to sleep and shower if they need to stay overnight.

The hospital is asking the public to help by checking on neighbors and family members.

"Check on your neighbors check on family you know make sure everybody has food a place to be warm," said del Portal.

Temple Health also recommends making sure phones and medical devices are charged and picking up prescription medications before the snow starts.

Why you should care:

Dr. del Portal advised, "if it’s not an emergency, then you know it’s better stay home this weekend. Stay safe avoid being on the road avoid slips and falls. Avoid car accidents, but if you’re having a medical emergency, or you’re not sure we are open through the weekend we do not close."

Officials remind everyone that emergency rooms should only be used for true emergencies during severe weather.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many staff members will be staying overnight at the hospital or how long the severe weather is expected to impact travel in the area.