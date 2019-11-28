Texas police hand out Thanksgiving dinner instead of ticket: 'You're such an awesome driver'

A Thanksgiving feast instead of a ticket – that’s what officers in Stafford handed out to thank a woman for driving safely.

The Stafford Police Department shared a video of the November 27 traffic stop with a twist on Facebook.

Instead of handing out a ticket for bad driving, the officers stopped the woman to thank her for her safe driving skills.

“You’re being pulled over because you’re such an awesome driver,” the officer explains in the video.

The two officers introduced themselves and then presented the woman, identified as Ms. Champagne, with a free Thanksgiving dinner.

"You ladies having an awesome day so far?" the officer asks. "It's going to be better now."