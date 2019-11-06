Texas Roadhouse offering free lunch to veterans, active duty military on Veteran's Day

article

To say thank you for their service, Texas Roadhouse will be treating members of the military to a free lunch on Veteran's Day.

Any veteran or active military member who comes in to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Monday, Nov. 11 between 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. will enjoy their meal on the house.

"Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces. Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military," the restaurant said in a release.

This is the eighth year that the restaurant chain has provided a free lunch to veterans at all of their locations across the country. Diners can choose from 10 entrees from their special Veteran's Day menu that will include two sides and a beverage.

You will need to show a valid military I.D., proof of service, or discharge papers to get the free meal.