The Body Shop stops US operations, plans to close dozens of stores in UK, Canada

The Body Shop, a once-popular British beauty and cosmetics retailer, has announced it has ceased its U.S. operations and will be closing dozens of locations in Canada amid deepening financial struggles.

The Body Shop stopped operations in its U.S. branch beginning March 1, according to a company announcement.

These closings arrive just weeks after The Body Shop appointed insolvency administrators set to consider "all options to find a way forward" after years of financial struggles.

A spokesperson for FRP, the administrators hired by The Body Shop International, told The Associated Press Monday that they have also announced plans to shut down 82 of 198 stores total in the United Kingdom. Those closings are expected to occur over the next five weeks.

In its March 1 announcement, The Body Shop Canada said it had filed for a notice of intention pursuant to the country's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act "to obtain a stay" of its parent's administration proceedings in the U.K. — and "provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives."

At the time, The Body Shop Canada said its total 105 stores were still open — but that the 33 closings, and end of online sales via Canada's e-commerce platform, were set to arrive "in the near term."

Specifics about the timing of closings and liquidation for U.S. locations were not immediately provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.