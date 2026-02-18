Temple University police sergeant honored at vigil 3 years after fatal shooting

The Brief Family, friends and colleagues gathered Wednesday, Feb. 18 to honor Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, three years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty. The vigil was held at FOP Lodge 5 in Northeast Philadelphia, with loved ones sharing memories and messages. Fitzgerald was killed while responding to a robbery near campus in 2023.



Family, friends and fellow officers gathered to remember Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, three years after he was shot and killed while responding to a robbery near campus.

Vigil honors Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald’s life and legacy

What we know:

Fitzgerald was shot multiple times on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue while responding to a robbery near Temple University, according to those who spoke at the vigil.

Loved ones and colleagues gathered at FOP Lodge 5 in Northeast Philadelphia to honor Fitzgerald’s memory and share stories of his impact as a police officer, father and husband.

Fitzgerald’s wife, Marissa, spoke about the pain of losing her husband and the strength her family has found in the years since.

"This day will forever haunt me and it will forever haunt our family. It is the day I had to tell my babies their father was never coming home," said Marissa Fitzgerald, Sgt. Fitzgerald’s wife.

She also shared her pride in their children’s resilience. "I look at each and every one of my babies. Can't say how proud I am to see how resilient you are. We have our days, but God gives us the strength to keep on going," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s partner, Jeffrey McKee, organized the vigil and described the lasting impact Fitzgerald had on those around him.

"It kind of chokes me up. You just see the impact he left on a lot of people," said Jeffrey McKee, former partner and vigil organizer.

McKee recalled Fitzgerald’s dedication to both his family and his work.

"He was just an overall amazing person, between being a father, husband. He always talked about his family. Family came first, but he loved being a police officer too," said McKee.

Fitzgerald’s daughter, Amber, sent a message to her father during the vigil. "I know it's been three years but I just wanted to let you know I love you. I wanted to let you know you might not be here on earth, but you're here in spirit and I know you are always watching over us," said Amber Fitzgerald, Sgt. Fitzgerald’s daughter.

McKee also shared the last text exchange he had with Fitzgerald on Feb. 14, 2023, just days before the shooting.

"Me: I love you bro. No B.S. Chris: I love you too my boy," said McKee.

He encouraged others to express their feelings to loved ones.

"Tell your friend you love them. Tell your family you love them. Tell the people closest to you you love them, because we never know when it might be the last time we get to say it," said McKee.

The vigil brought together those who knew Fitzgerald best, sharing memories and support as they marked another year since his death.