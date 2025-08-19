Thieves target copper wiring in Philly street lights, leaving neighborhoods in darkness

Residents in Philadelphia's Fishtown and Port Richmond neighborhoods are facing safety concerns as thieves continue to strip copper wiring from streetlights, leaving streets significantly darker and more dangerous.

The thefts have been ongoing for about a year, affecting multiple blocks and council districts.

What we know:

The copper wiring theft involves removing screws from the baseplates of decorative lampposts and cutting the wiring, which is then sold for profit. This has left streets without power to keep the lights on, creating a dim and unsafe environment.

Kristen Scalise, a Fishtown resident, expressed her worries, saying, "I don't wanna run too late when the sun goes down and the lights aren't on."

Residents and business owners are concerned about the increased risk of crime under the cover of darkness.

Joe Petaccio, a business owner, noted, "They must have some electrical knowledge to do this without getting zapped."

The Philadelphia Streets Department is aware of the issue and has been making repairs, only to have the copper wire stolen again shortly after.

What's next:

The city is piloting multiple methods to combat the thefts, including surveillance cameras, vandal-proof bolts, and the use of less valuable aluminum wiring.

Philadelphia City Councilman Mike Driscoll emphasized the need for prosecution, stating, "I wanna prosecute the hell outta these people doing it. Let's catch 'em and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."