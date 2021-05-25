Third victim dies, second arrest made following mass shooting at Bridgeton house party

A third person has died from injuries sustained during a mass shooting at a Bridgeton house party Saturday night that claimed the lives of two others and left more than 10 people injured. Police also announced Tuesday a second arrest has been made.

Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, New Jersey., succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Monday at Cooper University Hospital. Authorities identified the other two victims as Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 1029 East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m.

Col. Patrick Callahan says shortly after 11:30 p.m., a trooper who was just completing a traffic stop heard what he thought was fireworks or gunfire, and immediately responded to the party. At the same time, 9-1-1 dispatchers started receiving phone calls.

Callahan added that many who were in attendance, and even those who were shot, had left the scene by the time most law enforcement had arrived.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that the shooting was not random a random act of violence, but rather a targeted act.

"This was not a random act of violence," Grewal said on Monday. "This was a targeted attack."

Police announced Tuesday they arrested Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, who was at the party when the shooting occurred. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. The investigation at this time does not reveal that Dawkins is a suspected shooter at the party, according to police.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, and related offenses. He also attended the birthday party but police have not revealed his connection to the shooting at this time.

The New Jersey State Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are leading the investigation with the support of state and federal partners.

Given the size of the party, which has been reported to have been attended by more than 100 people, authorities say there is a significant amount of evidence to process.

Authorities say they have recovered multiple firearms and shell casings from the scene and are working with federal officials to determine where the guns came from and whether they can be linked to other recent acts of violence in the area.

In addition to the ballistic evidence at the scene, authorities are also conducting witness interviews, collecting digital evidence, and executing search warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

