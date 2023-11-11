Thousands walk for a cure in Walk to End Alzheimer's at Citizens Bank Park

A colorful array of flowers took over Citizens Bank Park on Saturday for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Philadelphia.

Organizers said almost 6,000 participated in the Alzheimer’s Association walk and raised more than $1.23 million.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the U.S. Many attendees have personal stories of loved ones who battled the disease.

"I lost my grandfather in December, so this is my first walk without him," said Samantha Fox-Lewis, Community Engagement Chair for the Philadelphia Walk to End Alzheimer’s. "I know I’ve done him proud so far coming every year and showing my support to try and find the cure."

A Promise Garden ceremony honors those affected by Alzheimer’s, which is a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Colleen Crouse and her family walked in honor of their loved ones, to support those who are still in the fight and in hopes of having a brighter future for everyone.

"The purple flowers are representing the people we lost from the disease. We lost our grandfather Michael Conroy, our aunt Claire Saybolt, our uncle Mike Conroy and my mother, Anne McKnight," said Crouse. "[My mother] was just such a bright light. She was a caregiver herself for her sister and for her father when they were fighting the disease. She ended up having the disease herself, but she was always just a teacher to us and always finding the bright spot even in the darkest of days."

Blue flowers represent those who are fighting the disease, yellow is for caregivers, orange is for supporters who envision a world without Alzheimer’s and white symbolizes the first person who is cured from the disease.

Fox-Lewis and her family were up on stage for the ceremony to hold up this ultimate symbol of hope.

"I can’t even tell you how honored we were to be up there. The white flower is the symbol for hope and for the kids to be a part of that. It was truly amazing, and I can’t even explain into words what that meant to our family," said Fox-Lewis.

Lena Ruiz walked in honor of her Grandpop Angelo DeJesus who was an Army World War II veteran.

"I’ve been doing it for about 11 years, due to my Grandpop Angelo, who passed away from this disease in 2012," said Ruiz. "It was very tough. It felt like we were caring for another child. He was starting not to remember, and he was starting not to be able to eat and drink and do daily activities. So, it was very sad. We miss him a lot."

The Philadelphia walk is among the largest in the country. Organizers said the fundraising for 2023 is still going. The goal is to reach a record $1.55 million by the end of the year. Head to Walk to End Alzheimer's website to learn how you can show your support.