Weather Authority: Thursday to be less windy, sunny as temperatures warm up for weekend start

Conditions in the area are finally calming down now that a coastal storm has moved north.

Northwesterly winds are bringing a slight breeze to the Delaware Valley Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to switch, rising to the upper 50s for a beautiful day.

Above-average temperatures will continue Friday as they are expected to reach the 60s.

Although it will be warm, some light precipitation will move through in the evening hours.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be another mild weather day leading into a stretch of seasonable and sunny days.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 59, Low: 33

FRIDAY: High: 62, Low: 41

SATURDAY: High: 53, Low: 41

SUNDAY: High: 43, Low: 30

MONDAY: High: 51, Low: 27

TUESDAY: High: 56, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: High: 57, Low: 32