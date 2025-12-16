20 storage units broken into at Extra Space Storage in Crescentville: police

An investigation is underway after Philly police say the Extra Space Storage in Crescentville was burglarized.

What we know:

On Tuesday at around 9:44 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the Extra Space Storage located on the 4800 block of Langdon Street for a burglary report.

Police say approximately 20 storage units were broken into.

The suspects are described as four males, wearing dark clothing and masks.

What we don't know:

Police are not clear what items were taken.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).