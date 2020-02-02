Today, 02/02/2020, is an extra rare palindrome day

Today is an extra special Sunday. And no, it's not because of the Super Bowl.

Feb. 2, 2020 is a numerical palindrome. The date 02/02/2020 is exactly the same forwards as it is backwards.

More than that, 02/02/2020 is a palindrome regardless of how you organize the month, day, or year.

Beyond being appealing to the eye, this palindromic Sunday is particularly rare. Meteorologist Holly Green noted it's the first time in over 900 years that such an event has occured.

In honor of palindrome day, here are a few palindromes for you to enjoy:

Madam, I’m Adam

Taco cat

Lonely tylenol

Was it a car or a cat I saw?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.